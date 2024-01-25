Gladstone Investment to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 2:45pm ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/gain/2066864 and on the Company's website at https://www.gladstoneinvestment.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendars. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/. Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024 .

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation