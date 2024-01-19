Global Industrial Launches “Open Space(TM)” Initiative at U.S. Conference of Mayors to Help Support Mental Wellness

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the launch of its "Open SpaceTM" initiative at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 92nd Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. Open SpaceTM is an innovative concept created by Global Industrial to support the thoughtful configuration of public and private gathering spaces in an effort to promote communal well-being and mental health. During the conference, Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial, participated in a fireside chat hosted by Mayor Hillary Schieve, President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Mayor of Reno, Nevada.

Open SpaceTM by Global Industrial recognizes that the spaces we inhabit play an important role in the way we interact with others. Fostering a sense of community - whether it is in outdoor parks, hospitals, schools or work environments - can reinforce feelings of connectedness, and mitigate feelings of individual and collective isolation, and in so doing, enhance notions of social responsibility and productivity. The Open SpaceTM concept enables Global Industrial to customize an assortment of products to create environments for its customers that promote reflection and interpersonal exchange.

"Through our Corporate Day of Service event with the Helen Keller National Center, we curated an assortment of our outdoor benches, tables, umbrellas, bottle-filling stations and waste disposal solutions to create a serene reflection garden and a Collaboration Courtyard to foster interaction between residents and reinforce their sense of community," said Global Industrial CEO, Barry Litwin. "We sincerely hope that Open SpaceTM helps inspire others to look within their organizations to identify how they can help raise awareness and support mental health with these tangible solutions."

"Mental health is a widespread issue that affects many aspects of our communities, including hospitals, schools, corporations, and even within government," said Mayor Hillary Schieve. "We must unite in order to overcome the stigma surrounding mental health. Fostering collaboration between both the public and private sectors will help make our communities more livable for all."

Global Industrial's Open SpaceTM initiative invites collaboration between public and private sector companies to proactively help address the mental health crisis that has emerged as a priority for many public officials since the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about Global Industrial's Open SpaceTM offering, visit www.globalindustrial.com/open-space.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, Global Industrial Exclusive Brands products and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial. "We Can Supply That®".

