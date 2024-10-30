GPJ and DARKHORSE Collaborate to Deliver Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Project agencies GPJ and DARKHORSE will unveil Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 this week, producing the biggest ever flagship event for the world’s leading crypto ecosystem, Binance. Bringing together the brightest minds in Web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized finance, the industry-leading symposium will be held in Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena across October 30 and 31, 2024.

Binance Blockchain Week Dubai

“We are thrilled to partner with GPJ and DARKHORSE to deliver our biggest Binance Blockchain Week to-date,” explains Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer, Binance. “Both agencies share in our vision to deliver a truly unique event that accurately reflects the transformative power of these technologies, while exploring what the future holds.”

Under the theme “momentum”, this year’s event will see over 3,500 guests – both seasoned professionals and newcomers – and 160 of the most influential and dynamic leaders in the industry come together to exchange ideas through thought-provoking keynote speaker sessions, exhibitions, and immersive workshops. This is the first time the event has been held in the UAE since 2022, which further cements Dubai’s reputation as a global Web3 innovation hub.

GPJ, the world’s leading experiential marketing agency, and pioneering creative, brand experience, PR and social agency, DARKHORSE, are frequent collaborators within Project’s roster of 16 agencies, 45 offices and 2,300 creative allies. With Binance, the agency partnership has proven experience delivering work which elevates the exchange’s events and brand reputation, and ultimately deepens and expands Binance’s engagement with users.

“Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 has been an incredible opportunity to build on our experience working on BBW Istanbul 2023, and launching Binance ClubHouse Dubai at TOKEN2049 earlier this year,” says Charles Robinson, Chief Growth Officer APAC at Project. “It’s always exhilarating to work with Binance, who are truly charting the path for the future, and we can’t wait to see attendees experience this immersive event next week.”

For the project, the agency partnership has been tasked with event production and management for not only the main event, which features 50 sponsors, 3 stages and 160 speakers, but also multiple secondary events including the media reception and Official After Party. GPJ and DARKHORSE will also manage live content production for global and local social channels, as well as an on-site studio for interviews with key speakers, leadership and media. In addition, the agency partnership has produced an extensive OOH campaign.

Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 takes place over October 30 and 31, 2024. For the full schedule, tickets and more information, please visit binanceblockchainweek.com

ABOUT BINANCE:

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data, and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

For media inquiries, please contact Lucinda East Kennedy

lucinda.eastkennedy@thedarkhorse.com | +64 27 886 4504

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0a58df8-cf76-47c6-9458-3b932bb3e5fe

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9263997