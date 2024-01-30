Griffith Food Partners With the University of Antwerp To Discuss Food Management Topics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Griffith Foods

We were delighted to host a group of students from the Master's program in Industrial Engineering Biochemistry from the University of Antwerp here at Griffith Foods in Herentals!

During their visit, the students delved into the world of Food Innovation. From exploring our R&D developments, Quality Management and how to Continuously improve our production environment, it was a day filled with inspiration and knowledge sharing.

The interaction between our team and these passionate students was a highlight, fostering vibrant discussions, idea exchanges, and shared experiences. We take pride in contributing to their learning journey and eagerly anticipate their future contributions to the fields of bio-chemistry and of course the food industry!

Thank you Hilde Wynen, Charlotte V., Nathalie Bernaert, Tim Van Roy, Véronique Vereecken and Fevia, the federation of the Belgian food industry & Alimento Group for making this connection happen.

Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods