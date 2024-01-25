Heatshield Products Announces New Stealth Lava(TM) Exhaust Wrap for Improved Vehicle Performance

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Heatshield Products' Lava™ Exhaust Wrap was the first heat shield exhaust wrap made from crushed volcanic rock fiber. Now, the company is introducing its Stealth Lava™ Wrap. It features the same crushed volcanic rock fiber wrap but in a stealthy black color. When used on a header or exhaust component, this black volcanic heat wrap increases exhaust scavenging, which can give a horsepower boost to vehicles.

Extreme heat calls for an extreme exhaust wrap. With Stealth Lava™ Exhaust Wrap from Heatshield Products, that's exactly what customers get. The original basalt wrap dyed black is made from crushed volcanic rock for a carbon-fiber look wrap that offers 25 percent more strength than traditional fiberglass wraps. This means a longer product life and greater efficiency. Product highlights include:

  • Original Lava™ Exhaust Wrap Dyed Black
  • Reduces Exhaust-Related Heat by up to 50%
  • Lowers Under-Hood Temperatures
  • 25% Stronger than Fiberglass Wraps
  • Improves Exhaust Gas Flow
  • As Always - Made in the USA

Customers trust Heatshield Products, which is still family-owned and operated, to give them real-world temperature ratings. Some of the competitors claim that their volcanic exhaust wraps can withstand temperatures of up to 1800°F continuously. However, basalt can become molten (turn into a liquid) at continuous temperatures of 1800°F. Heatshield Products' Stealth Lava™ Exhaust Wrap can withstand temperatures of 1200°F continuously and 2000°F intermittently-and that's a real-world rating that customers can count on.

Available now in 2 inches wide by 15 ft, 25 ft, and 50 ft lengths. Also available in all-inclusive exhaust wrap kits.

Heatshield Products has engineered and manufactured heat-barrier products for nearly 40 years, serving the performance and racing industry with the highest quality products at competitive prices. The family-owned company proudly makes its products in the USA.

For more information, visit heatshieldproducts.com or contact Heatshield Products at 760-751-0441 or sales@heatshieldproducts.com.

