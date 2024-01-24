Helpware Executives Sponsor and Join Women in Retail Conference, Focusing on Female Leadership and Philanthropy

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Helpware, a global leader in BPO, is proud to announce the participation of Rhonda Rohtstein, VP of Business Development, and Lora Ping, Director of Business Development, in the Women in Retail Conference. The event brings together accomplished women from various facets of the retail industry, fostering a community dedicated to mutual growth, leadership, career learning, and empowerment.

Helpware sponsors and participates in the Women in Retail Conference

The Women in Retail community is a dynamic assembly of women, from CEOs to those climbing the corporate ladder, united by a commitment to self-investment, knowledge sharing, and collective success. Helpware aligns with Women in Retail through its four key pillars: Culture, Business Strategy, Social Impact, and the Helpcare Foundation. The company cultivates a culture of collaboration, respect, and diversity, fostering workforce engagement, leadership, and growth. Its business strategy utilizes technological advancements to enhance customer experiences. Helpware's commitment to social impact is evident in their positive influence on communities in their operational locations, coupled with philanthropic efforts and charity donations. These pillars align closely with the core values of Women in Retail.

Rhonda Rohtstein, Helpware VP of Business Development, said: "My journey in the BPO industry has been incredibly rewarding and eye-opening, offering insights into diverse cultures and advancing opportunities for many worldwide. I'm proud to contribute to Helpware's mission of making a positive difference. It's a privilege to be part of this event that empowers women in leadership, driving change for a better world."

"I'm committed to making a positive impact on people's lives. That's what I can do in CX, and that's why this collaboration with Women in Retail is so important to me. Our shared values - emphasizing networking, mentorship, and the exchange of knowledge - play a crucial role in empowering women across various stages of their careers," said Lora Ping, Helpware Director of Business Development.

About Women in Retail

Women in Retail is a dynamic community bringing together women leaders and professionals in the retail industry. With a focus on networking, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing, Women in Retail aims to empower women at all career levels.

About Helpware

About Helpware: Helpware is a BPO powerhouse, offering a comprehensive range of services including customer support, AI operations, back office, content moderation, and more, and serving companies across multiple industries. Helpware prides itself on a global team that speaks over 40 languages and specializes in delivering innovative solutions for complex business challenges. Headquartered in Lexington, KY, the company operates from 18 locations in 10 countries, ensuring top-notch service for its clients.

