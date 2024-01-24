Henkel Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Recognizing Henkel's impact and commitment to delivering a diverse and inclusive work environment

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity were selected based on a survey of over 220,000 individuals from over 1.5 million companies in North America, and the ranking considers key factors such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, sustainability, corporate culture, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"Henkel is honored to be chosen among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024," said Valeria Gladsztein, Regional Human Resources Head, North America. "Our people are the key to accelerating innovation, sustainability, and corporate responsibility within the Henkel organization. To continue building on these initiatives, we focus on fostering a culture of trust and belonging, empowering employees to embrace their unique identities and collaborate in strong, diverse teams to make an impact."

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic - and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

Henkel North America's team of over 8,000 colleagues in North America is united through a purpose as pioneers at heart for the good of generations, striving to enrich and improve everyday life for employees, customers, partners, and consumers. Through tools such as Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) which represent more than 2,000 employee voices, ongoing career development, and a variety of programs designed to connect employees with each other and with local communities, Henkel works to create an environment where employees are supported, heard, and encouraged to excel.

