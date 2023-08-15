HH Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations to President of Korea

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the anniversary of his countrys Liberation Day.
Source: Qatar News Agency
