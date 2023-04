HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday at his office in Lusail Palace with HE Minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia Tom Alweendo, on the occasion of his visit to the country.During the meeting, they discussed aspec…

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday at his office in Lusail Palace with HE Minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia Tom Alweendo, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and investment, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Source: Qatar News Agency