His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of ‘3rd of July Naval Base’ in Egypt

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the inauguration of the ''3rd of July Naval Base'', located in Gargoub area in the country’s northwest coast, inaugurated by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated President El-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt on the inauguration of the vital military base, wishing Egypt further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed the greetings of and congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Egyptian president.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation