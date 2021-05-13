Hisense ranks among BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands for 5th Consecutive Year

QINGDAO, China, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – On May 10, at an event in Shenzhen, KANTAR and Google jointly released the BrandZ™ report listing the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, on which Hisense placed 7th, the highest ranking among the firms in the household appliance sector that had also achieved a ranking. This is the fifth year in a row that Hisense has not only been included in the list but also found itself among the top ten. At the same time, Hisense ranked 8th on the inaugural BrandZ™ list of Top 20 Rising Stars in Emerging Markets, also placing highest among rivals in the household appliance sector.

The KANTAR BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders is one of the world’s most informative and watched ranking of brands. The 2021 report surveyed more than 860,000 consumers across 11 markets, resulting in an authoritative evaluation that objectively identifies and classifies the brands that most appeal to consumers worldwide.

