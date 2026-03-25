“Hong Kong Mega 8” Showcases the City’s Allure as the “Events Capital of Asia”

Outdoor Digital Art Projection and City Art Walks Bring World‑Class Artistic Elements into Local Neighbourhoods

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riding on the wave of a spectacular line‑up of mega events throughout March and April, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out the “Hong Kong Mega 8” campaign. The campaign brings together eight highlighted world‑class mega events of arts, pop culture and sports, and citywide programmes, inviting visitors from around the world to Hong Kong to experience the vibrant arts scenes in local neighbourhoods and discover Hong Kong’s captivating allure as the “Events Capital of Asia.”

(From left to right) Noah Horowitz, CEO of Art Basel, Dr Peter Lam Kin-ngok, GBM, GBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Aniko Berman, Director of AOTM Gallery to host the launch ceremony of the outdoor digital art project

Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, “Through the ‘Hong Kong Mega 8’ campaign, HKTB has brought together highlighted art and sports mega events and citywide programmes to fully showcase Hong Kong’s strengths as the ‘Events Capital of Asia’. For the first time, HKTB is partnering with Art Basel to bring digital arts into local neighbourhoods. We would like to thank Hongkong Land for its strong support, which allow us to bring world‑class public art to the heart of Central. We will also work with our trade partners in various sectors to launch and promote the city’s diversified travel experiences. Our aim is to maximise the economic benefits of mega events by enhancing the visitor experience, encouraging them to extend their stay in Hong Kong, and creating more business opportunities for the local travel trade and related sectors.”

DeePle the People

First‑Ever Collaboration with Art Basel Hong Kong Takes Digital Art into Hong Kong Neighbourhoods with World‑Class Art Projection Free for Audience

With the launch of the “Hong Kong Mega 8” campaign, a series of international arts and cultural events will take place across the city. This year, Art Basel Hong Kong will bring its global initiative “Zero 10” from Art Basel Miami Beach to Art Basel Hong Kong for its Asian debut, presenting digital artworks encompassing code-based creations, light and sound. South Korean digital artist DeeKay—highly regarded by global NFT collectors—will showcase his digital artworks in the “Zero 10” sector.

To extend digital art experiences beyond the show floor, HKTB and Art Basel will launch Digital Art @Central ahead of the fair’s opening, bringing an artistic ambience to the neighbourhood. DeeKay’s new digital animation artwork, DeePle the People, will bring digital art from the fair into the urban space of Central. The artwork presents a vibrant, all‑over Hong Kong street scene, with people of different ages, races and occupations weaving through a busy intersection. DeeKay created around 100 individually designed characters, and incorporated elements from the city’s signature mega events—including dragon boat paddlers, jockeys, chefs and performers—bringing a distinctly Hong Kong character to the work. DeeKay said he was thrilled to collaborate with the HKTB, and particularly appreciates presenting digital art in a public space, as it allows the work to reach a broader and more diverse audience. “Beyond the skyline and landmarks, I wanted to reflect the city as a living, moving place shaped by its people, its rhythm, and its cultural vibrancy.” From 24 to 29 March, the artwork will be projected onto the façade of the Hong Kong Club Building from 7 pm to 11 pm daily, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy a worldclass, large-scale public art experience in the centre of the city.

Promoting Local Arts Guides ＆ Community Arts Experiences for In‑Depth Cultural Exploration

Meanwhile, HKTB has collaborated with Art Central to launch the digital “Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide”. The guide will provide all-in-one travel information and compiles exciting events across the city’s art districts, covering gallery exhibitions, special museum showcases, and performing arts programmes across Central, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Tai Hang, the Southern District, Tsim Sha Tsui, and the West Kowloon Cultural District and includes dining recommendations in the vicinity to help visitors plan their cultural journeys and explore arts events in various parts of the city, promoting in-depth cultural tourism. Art Central also offers travel and experience packages featuring accommodation, dining, attractions and transportation, facilitating a smooth arts and cultural journey in Hong Kong for visitors.

In addition to the major art events, various districts across Hong Kong will showcase artistic vibrancy during the period. ArtHouse Tai Hang 2026 is transforming 10 historic houses in Tai Hang into a pop‑up hub of art and local dining, featuring art exhibitions, installations, guided tours, talks and performances. The festival invites both locals and visitors to explore the neighbourhood, enjoying a city-walk style art experience while driving spending at dining and retail establishments in the vicinity.

Furthermore, Hongkong Land will transform the heart of Central into a vibrant cultural journey with Art Walk in Central. Featuring guided tours, performance-led walks, and public art encounters across the district, the programme invites visitors to rediscover iconic sculptures at Hongkong Land Portfolios. At LANDMARK Atrium, talented artist Ayako Rokkaku, who will present her solo debut and largest interactive art installation. The season culminates in a spectacular finale — OPEN and Art on the Move trucks — a dynamic open-air street celebration that will transform Chater Road on 29 March.

WestK’s world-class museums also unveils a series of new exhibitions and events in March, all of which are unmissable. M+ proudly presents Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now (until 9 August 2026), tracing the evolution of pioneering Korean artist Lee Bul’s groundbreaking practice. Zao Wou-Ki: Master Printmaker (until 3 May 2026) offers new perspectives of the career of the celebrated Chinese French master, marking Asia’s first major retrospective of the artist’s graphic works. The Hong Kong Palace Museum celebrates the Year of the Horse in Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum (20 March 2026 – 17 March 2027), showcasing the artistic achievement of Chinese horse painting. Presented by WestK Performing Arts, WestK FunFest also returns from 19 March to 12 April 2026 with over 120 family-friendly arts and cultural experiences, including the Asian debut of the large-scale interactive art installation.



ArtHouse Tai Hang

Date: 21 – 25 Mar 2026 (Sat – Wed)

Venue: From 8 Wun Sha Street to Little Tai Hang Through a group exhibition featuring over 50 artists, 10 exhibiting houses will host art exhibitions, installations, guided tours, talks and performances, revitalising Tai Hang into a hub of art and dining and offering a city walk art experience.

Art Walk in Central

Date: 21 Mar – 4 Apr 2026

Venue: Central Hongkong Land will transform the heart of Central into a vibrant cultural journey with Art Walk in Central. Featuring guided tours, performance-led walks, and public art encounters across the district, the program invites visitors to rediscover iconic sculptures at Hongkong Land Portfolios. At LANDMARK Atrium, talented artist Ayako Rokkaku, who will present her solo debut and largest interactive art installation. The season culminates in a spectacular finale — OPEN and Art on the Move trucks — a dynamic open-air street celebration that will transform Chater Road on 29 March.

Art Central 2026

Date: 25 – 29 Mar 2026 (Wed – Sun)

Venue: Central Harbourfront Featuring pioneering galleries from Hong Kong, Asia and beyond to showcase a diverse and vibrant range of contemporary art. It includes a five-day programme of performances, installations, video art and talks, complemented by exceptional dining.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2026

Date: 27 – 29 Mar 2026 (Fri – Sun)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Uniting established and emerging voices from across the globe with a focus on artistic innovation and regional diversity, along with the next generation of galleries, artists and curators.

Zao Wou-Ki: Master Printmaker

Date: Until 3 May 2026

Venue: M+ The celebrated Chinese French Zao Wou-Ki is the most influential abstract artists of the mid- and late twentieth-century. The Exhibition offers new perspectives into the career of the artist, this is also Asia’s first major retrospective of the artist’s graphic works.

Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum

Date: 20 Mar 2026 – 17 Mar 2027

Venue: Hong Kong Palace Museum The Hong Kong Palace Museum celebrates the Year of the Horse in Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum (20 March 2026 – 17 March 2027), showcasing the artistic achievement of Chinese horse painting and fostering dialogue between courtly and literati renderings of horses, classical and modern styles, and Chinese and European painting traditions.

WestK FunFest

Date: 19 Mar – 12 Apr 2026

Venue: West Kowloon Cultural District (Art Park, Freespace and Xiqu Centre) Presented by WestK Performing Arts, WestK FunFest returns from 19 March to 12 April 2026 with family-friendly programmes for audiences of all ages. The Festival brings over 120 arts and cultural experiences by renowned local and international artists. This year’s highlights include the Asian debut of the large-scale interactive art installation from the UK, The Cats that Slept for a Thousand Years, a HK-style retro playground, DJ parties, and a wide variety of free performances.



One-Stop Platform Enhances Visitor Experiences of Citywide Events

Hong Kong welcomes overseas visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s unique experiences and exciting mega-events. Don’t miss the latest event schedule and special offers, available on the dedicated “Hong Kong Mega 8” page of the HKTB’s one-stop travel information portal!

Please visit the following website for more details: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/hong-kong-mega-8.html

Members of the media can download the photos from the following link:

Photo: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=PlTBKY7JEKIqYiTEjAxM&categoryId=2391&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Annice Li

Tel: 2807 6578

Email: annice.li@hktb.com Ms Claris Lam

Tel: 2807 6209

Email: claris.lam@hktb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea2919a-660c-4616-b619-1ba0e7f9cc39

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/addb8278-060a-4c50-b0fc-7f8194756a76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c7a573d-61d7-4537-b305-8c7aa89c2ded

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9678266