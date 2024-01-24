Idaho Strategic CEO and President to Speak at U.S. Department of Energy’s Critical Minerals Workshop

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO and President, John Swallow has been invited by members from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to speak at the upcoming workshop titled Future Innovation Needs for Responsible Mining of Critical Minerals in Denver, CO on January 25th.

The United States Energy Association (USEA), in cooperation with the DoE and the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, has selected participants across varying disciplines of the United States' critical minerals supply chain to meet face-to-face and discuss some of the opportunities, strategies, and challenges to help re-establish the U.S.' critical minerals independence. The workshop is an invitation only event and will not be available for public viewing. The workshop aims to gather input for prospective government research programs centered on innovative technology and approaches for resource exploration, discovery, appraisal, mining, and processing of critical minerals. For more information about the workshop and to view the list of speakers and tentative agenda please visit usea.org. In addition to those listed as speakers, there are expected to be approximately 140 additional invitees attending either in-person or virtually from varying associated industries like national laboratories, government agencies, critical minerals companies, universities, and others.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "I am looking forward to the upcoming workshop and encouraged to see something like this come together. I have long believed that as a country we need to get the right people in the same room and open the floor for discussion without the distraction of narrative building and publicity, much like a modern-day (and somewhat less consequential) version of the Manhattan Project. I personally view Idaho Strategic as the tip of the spear in terms of addressing the U.S.' rare earth elements demand. My participation on the Industry R&D Needs panel is fitting and I am looking forward to a productive discussion while working our way one-step closer to a real solution."

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

