Information Minister: Holding 2024 Arab Summit in Manama confirms Arab confidence in Bahrain’s pioneering role

Information Minister, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al-Noaimi, has affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s announcement of the kingdom’s hosting of the 2024 Arab Summit embodies HM’s great interest in supporting joint Arab action.It also ref…

Information Minister, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al-Noaimi, has affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s announcement of the kingdom’s hosting of the 2024 Arab Summit embodies HM’s great interest in supporting joint Arab action.

It also reflects the royal keenness to unify Arab ranks, especially in the midst of the challenges facing the Arab Nation at all levels, including security and economy, he said, adding that it confirms the comprehensive and just peace approach adopted by Bahrain, under HM the King’s leadership.

The minister asserted that the decision to convene the upcoming Arab Summit in the Kingdom confirms the belief of the Arab League Council in the pioneering diplomatic role of Bahrain, under HM the King’s leadership, in strengthening Arab cohesion and adopting initiatives that achieve Arab interests, security, stability and development, in line with the Kingdom's constant keenness to back everything that would contribute to promoting Arab action.

The Information Minister indicated that the keynote speech delivered by HM the King during the 32nd Arab Summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia today, was comprehensive, as it reflected Bahrain’s balanced diplomacy and visions vis-à-vis all issues, based on a deep belief in the importance of peace, stability and security in achieving more development and prosperity for all peoples.

Dr. Al-Noaimi pointed out that while addressing the Jeddah Summit, HM King Hamad commended the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and supported by Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, citing Saudi Arabia’s landmark diplomatic efforts, humanitarian initiatives and keenness to safeguard security and stability.

The minister highlighted the utmost interest attention attached by HM the King to environmental issues, as they are closely related to sustainable development, stability and efforts to ensure a better future, noting that during the speech, HM referred to the 2023 UN Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), and wished hosts, the UAE, every success.

He stressed that holding the major global event, COP 28, in the UAE confirms the contributions of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to international efforts to address climate change issues.

He affirmed that the positive atmosphere that prevailed during the Jeddah Summit is encouraging, highlighting HM the King’s great optimism in the serious Arab endeavours, including the resumption of the Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations, the continuity of the truce in Yemen and Syria’s resumption of its participation in Arab League meetings. He noted that Syria’s return to the Arab League will contribute to safeguarding its stability and achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for more security.

The Information Minister lauded Saudi Arabia’s outstanding organisation of the 32nd Arab Summit and ability to put in place all success requirements for it, enabling it to come up with important resolutions aimed at boosting joint Arab action and confirming Arab unified stances vis-à-vis various issues.

Source: Bahrain News Agency