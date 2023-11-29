Israeli Navy Fire Missiles at Khan Yunis, Al-Shati and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza

Gaza, The Israeli occupation navy boats fired a number of missiles at the coast of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati, and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza Strip.

Media sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the occupation boats fired at Palestinians' homes in the areas west of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati Camp, Sheikh Radwan and other areas adjacent to the coast of the Strip. No casualties were reported.

Over the past three days, the occupation forces have violated the humanitarian pause more than once, targeting farmers while they were working on their land east of the Al-Maghazi camp, killing one and injuring another.

Seven citizens were also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of al-Quds hospitals in Tel Al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, and the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian and Israeli sides reached an agreement on Monday to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip for an additional two days under the same previous conditions which include a cessation of hostilities and the entry of humanitarian aid. The agreement was reached through the mediation of the State of Qatar in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Source: Qatar News Agency