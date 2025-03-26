Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 20 Palestinians in West Bank Sweep

Ramallah: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 20 Palestinians in the West Bank today, including freed captives. The arrests were carried out across multiple locations within the region.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) issued a joint statement detailing that the arrests took place in the governorates of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Salfit. The statement further emphasized that the IOF conducted field investigations in several towns and camps throughout the West Bank.

The IOF is reportedly continuing its policy of systematic arrests and field investigations, which has increased significantly after October 2023. This escalation is notable not just in the number of detainees but also in the severity of actions taken during these operations.