Israeli restrictions on Spanish consulate rejected following recognition of Palestine

Spain has rejected any restrictions that the Israeli occupation government intends to impose on the activities of its consulate in occupied Jerusalem in response to Madrid's recent recognition of the State of Palestine, according to Spanish Foreign Ministry. A verbal note was sent to the 'Israeli'government on rejecting any limitations on the regular activities of the Spanish General Consulate in Jerusalem, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced today, emphasizing that its status is guaranteed under international law. Albares said in an interview with Onda Cero radio 'We have made it clear that this status cannot be unilaterally altered by Israel,' mentioning that Madrid has requested the Israeli government to reconsider its decision. Earlier this week, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had asked the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to cease providing consular services to Palestinians in the West Bank from June 1, due to Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency