Justice Minister participates in Kazan Economic Forum; highlights Bahrain’s advanced financial sector

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al-Maawda, has affirmed that the Kazan Economic Forum opens new horizons for bolstering cooperation between the countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Russia, especially in the Islamic financing and banking sector.

The minister made the statements while addressing the XIV International Economic Forum "Russia - the Islamic World", hosted by the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, in the presence of 15,000 participants from 85 countries. The forum aims to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and OIC member states.

Minister Al-Maawda stressed Bahrain’s global leadership position as providers of advanced Islamic financing services, as it ranks second in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and fourth globally in the development of Islamic financing.

He highlighted Bahrain's advanced legal and financial technology infrastructure, which is witnessing continuous development in order to be more responsive to the needs of the financial and business community and the requirements of sustainable development, in accordance with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, which includes the justice and judicial services system.

Source: Bahrain News Agency