La Granja Lakeland Invites Budget-Savvy Moms to Savor Healthy and Filling Latin Meals for Their Families

La Granja's Whole Chicken with rice and beans feeds a family on a budget.

LAKELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / La Granja Restaurants, a renowned Latin dining chain, warmly welcomes Florida moms who strive to provide their families with wholesome and budget-friendly meals without compromising on taste. Moms can often feel the pressure to whip up nutritious and hearty dishes for their loved ones, but time constraints can make this a challenge. That's where La Granja steps in to make life easier and tastier for busy moms.









For a limited time, indulge in their signature Whole Chicken with rice and beans, priced at just $18.50. In these trying financial times, La Granja remains steadfast in its commitment to offering affordable yet delectable meals that families can relish together.

With more than 50 locations spread across Florida, La Granja Restaurants exemplifies the passion for authentic Latin American flavors. Their menu boasts an enticing range of options, from succulent rotisserie chicken to mouthwatering beef, pork, fish, and seafood dishes. Be it a hearty lunch or a savory dinner, their diverse offerings cater to various tastes and preferences.

At the core of La Granja's culinary excellence is their dedication to quality ingredients and cherished traditional recipes, resulting in irresistible Latin delights. Whether one is looking for a family feast centered around a hearty rotisserie chicken, sizzling fajitas, seafood extravaganzas, succulent steaks, pork delicacies, filling sandwiches, or irresistible desserts, their menu promises a delightful experience. Customize the meal with a variety of sides, including white rice, yuca, tostones, black beans, and French fries.

Discover their diverse menu here: Chicken, Steak, Pork, Seafood, Desserts

Save time from cooking. Eat delicious, healthy, and affordable meals at a local La Granja Restaurant.

La Granja boasts a rich history spanning over 25 years, from its humble beginnings with a single restaurant in Aruba to now over 50 locations from Miami to Orlando. They have consistently delighted their patrons by making delicious Latin cuisine accessible without compromising quality or affordability. Today, their presence flourishes throughout Florida, offering a wide selection of dishes that have captured the hearts and taste buds of their loyal customers.

In recognition of their dedication to culinary excellence, La Granja Restaurants has received numerous accolades over the years. These include being named the "Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" by Restaurant Review Magazine in 2003, as well as receiving acknowledgments for the "Best Family Style Restaurant" and "Best Peruvian Cuisine of Fort Lauderdale" in 2004 and 2007. Corporate Vision recognized La Granja as the preeminent women-owned Peruvian restaurant in 2016.

Locate the nearest La Granja Restaurant and treat one's family to a budget-friendly yet delightful meal. Click here.

Create unforgettable family memories with La Granja, whether it's for lunch or dinner. Dine In, Take Out, or Call for Doordash delivery. Satisfy every member of the family by dining out, while keeping one's budget intact. Visit a La Granja today.

