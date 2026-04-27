Louvre Furnishings Group’s Global Home Carnival Gains Momentum Blending Trade, Culture and Holiday Promotions.

FOSHAN, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2026 Global Home Carnival hosted by Louvre Furnishings Group is underway in Foshan, offering a 21-day program that combines international trade, cultural exchange and consumer promotions. Held alongside the Canton Fair and running through the May Day holiday, the event aims to attract global buyers while boosting seasonal consumption.

Louvre Furnishings’s 2026 Global Home Carnival

Louvre Furnishings’s 2026 Global Home Carnival

With more than 26 years in the home furnishings sector, Louvre Furnishings Group has become a major sourcing and retail destination, welcoming over 4 million visitors annually and serving customers from more than 155 countries and regions. Since the event opened, delegations and digital creators from around 20 countries have visited the Louvre complex, touring the 22 themed exhibition halls.

Global Trade Platform and Cultural Exchange

Positioned as an extension of the Canton Fair ecosystem, the venue offers a structured service framework covering curated brands, selected materials, environmental commitment, quality assurance, transparent pricing and nationwide delivery, designed to support efficient and reliable sourcing.

On April 21, the “Foshan Wonder Night” event brought together nearly 400 international guests at the Louvre International Furniture Exhibition Center, featuring performances and cultural showcases that highlight a blend of global design and local elements.

Holiday Promotions and Lifestyle Experiences

During the May Day holiday from May 1 to May 5, the festival enters its peak phase with promotional activities including prize draws, shopping discounts, rebates and product giveaways to enhance consumer engagement.

Beyond retail, the event integrates tourism, art and dining. Yingge dance performances will be staged daily from May 1 to May 3, alongside art exhibitions and a range of international dining options.

Recognized as a national AAAA-level tourist destination, the Louvre complex continues to expand beyond retail. The event has also been featured on China Central Television (CCTV), highlighting its focus on quality and global engagement.

Organizers say the carnival reflects ongoing efforts to connect international trade with cultural experiences while strengthening Foshan’s role in the global home furnishings industry.

About Louvre Furnishings Group

Louvre Furnishings Group, founded in 2000 and based in Foshan, China, integrates design, R&D, retail and hospitality, and is a leading brand in China’s furnishings distribution industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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Media Contact Louvre Furnishings Group https://www.louvre-mall.com/ Cherry Li info@louvre-group.cn

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