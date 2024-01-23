MangoApps Named a Leader by IDC MarketScape in Experience-Centric Intelligent Digital Workspaces

Empowering the future of work, MangoApps is transforming digital workspaces with innovative, experience-centric solutions.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / MangoApps, a pioneer in unified modern intranet and employee app solutions, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience-Centric Intelligent Digital Workspaces 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape highlights the significant impact of intelligent digital workspaces, noting a 40% increase in employee productivity and operational efficiency, a 34% improvement in customer experience, and a 31% enhancement in employee experience. The IDC MarketScape noted that "MangoApps has been used by clients as a secure unified digital work hub integrated to 200+ enterprise systems allowing them to sunset other costly tools."

"Our vision at MangoApps has always been to empower employees by creating a unified, intelligent, and customizable workspace," commented Vishwa Malhotra, CTO and Co-founder of MangoApps. "We believe being recognized in the IDC MarketScape as a Leader validates our efforts and encourages us to continue innovating for our clients' evolving needs."

Additional key highlights of MangoApps include:

The IDC MarketScape said companies should consider MangoApps "if you are a midsize to large enterprise with both desk and deskless workers who need access to multiple apps integrated into a single company-branded AI-enabled digital workspace."

The excerpt can be read here. For more information about MangoApps, visit www.mangoapps.com.

