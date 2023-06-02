Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Wind, High Sea

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.Offshore will be fine with slight d…

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.

Offshore will be fine with slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 KT gusting to 30 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 KT gusting to 30 KT at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 08/03 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 5 FT. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 FT, rises to 10 FT at times.

Tide Times and temperatures are as follows: Area High Tide Low Tide Max ------------ ----------------- ----------------- ------------ Messaid : 02:37 - 17:57 10:29 - **:** 40 Wakrah : 01:51 - 17:26 09:40 - 23:19 39 Doha : 01:34 - 16:24 09:34 - 23:02 39 Al Khor : 01:59 - 15:56 09:54 - 22:29 40 Ruwais : 03:40 - 16:04 09:48 - 22:50 33 Dukhan : 08:49 - 21:07 02:46 - 14:45 36 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sunrise today : 04:43 LT Sunset today : 18:20 LT ---------------------------------------------------

Source: Qatar News Agency