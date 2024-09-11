Minister of Interior inspects Hebron Governorate

HEBRON-Ma'an- Minister of Interior, Major General Ziad Hab Al-Rih, visited Hebron Governorate today, where he met with Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin in the presence of the directors of the security establishment in the governorate to discuss developments in the governorate and review the services provided to citizens and enhance their steadfastness in line with the government's directions. Major General Hab Al-Reeh was briefed on the general situation in the governorate, stressing the need to adhere to national constants, enshrine the principle of the rule of law, the importance of preserving the interests of the Palestinian people, and the need to provide the best services to citizens based on the directives of President Mahmoud Abbas and the Council of Ministers. Major General Hab Al-Reeh, accompanied by the secretaries of the Fatah movement in the four regions of the governorate, and the directors of the security services, visited the General Intelligence Directorate in the Hebron Governorate. They were r eceived by the Director of the General Administration of Hebron Intelligence, Brigadier General Ali Shaker Shaheen, the Deputy Director of the General Administration of Hebron Intelligence, Brigadier General Tayseer Al-Fakhouri, and officers, non-commissioned officers, and individuals of the General Intelligence Service. The Director of Public Relations and Media in the Hebron Governorate Directorate, Abdul Hafeez Al-Hashlamoun, explained that the Minister of Interior spoke about the situation that the governorate is experiencing, which is constantly being targeted by the occupation and its agents, and urged them to remain with the same dedication and devotion in protecting the homeland, its capabilities, the citizen and his property. Source: Maan News Agency