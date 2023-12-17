Minister of Sports and Youth Praises Excellent Organization of Horse Racing in Qatar

HE Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali praised the excellent organization by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for all the events it annually hosts in Qatar and abroad. In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Minister of Sports and Youth added that today's competitions for the "Founder" and "National Day" trophies were strong and exciting. His Excellency emphasized that the race named after the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, was well-organized and executed at a high level both in terms of organization and technical aspects. He underlined that the advanced level of organizing horse races in Qatar reflects Qatar's leadership in all fields and the excellence of Qatari sports in various forms. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, expressed his joy at the great success achieved by the horse race for the "Founder" and "National Day" trophies organized by the club amid significant participation from horse owners. Al Mohannadi stated that the attendance at today's race was exceptional, and the competition was strong, with the atmosphere being fantastic due to the audience's interest in equestrian activities and races. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency