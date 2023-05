HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with HE Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Robert Montgomery Persaud, on the side…

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with HE Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Robert Montgomery Persaud, on the sidelines of the third edition of Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency