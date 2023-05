HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met on Tuesday with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations betwe…

HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met on Tuesday with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the transportation fields and ways to enhance and develop economic partnership in these fields. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency