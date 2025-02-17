MOCI Launches Ramadan Discount Initiative Covering Over 1,000 Commodities

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has announced the launch of its annual Ramadan discounted consumer goods initiative, offering reduced prices on more than 1,000 essential commodities. The initiative, implemented in coordination with major retail complexes across Qatar, will run until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Qatar News Agency, the ministry emphasized that this initiative aligns with its ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on consumers. The early launch this year ensures that discounted goods are available well in advance, giving shoppers ample time to benefit from the reduced prices before Ramadan begins.

The initiative covers a wide range of essential products, including food staples such as flour, sugar, rice, pasta, chicken, cooking oil, and milk, as well as non-food items such as tissues, aluminum foil, and household detergents items that see increased demand during the holy month.

MOCI reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring commercial outlets to ensure compliance with the discounted pricing policy. The ministry also encouraged consumers to take advantage of the initiative and shop responsibly while urging them to remain vigilant and report any pricing violations. Complaints and suggestions can be submitted through the ministry's official communication channels.