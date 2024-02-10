More Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, Many Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in the Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza Strip. 'At least 14 Palestinians were killed, the majority of them children and women, while others had been injured as the Israeli aircraft bombed two homes in al-Nasr neighborhoods, south of the strip', Palestinian media outlets reported Saturday. For the 127th day, Israel's occupation aggression on Gaza Strip continues by land, sea and air, leaving 27,947 martyrs and 67,459 wounded, while a number of victims remain under rubble and on roads, where the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency