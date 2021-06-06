MOTC Minister: Qatar under the leadership of HH the Amir has made enormous progress in digital transformation

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) events as part of the State of Qatar's participation as a guest country at the Forum in the edition of this year.

A number of entities affiliated with the Ministry and working under its umbrella, such as The Smart Qatar Program (TASMU), the Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), Qatar Navigation (Milaha), Mwani Qatar, the Qatar Aeronautical Academy and Hamad International Airport, participated in the forum where they exchanged expertise with their counterparts in Russia.

Commenting on the Ministry's participation in the forum events, HE Mr. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Minister of Transport and Communications said: "The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was an immense success as the first global event of this scale to be held in the post-pandemic (Coronavirus) world. Under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the State of Qatar has made enormous progress in the field of digital transformation and digital services. This is by innovative initiatives and programs, such as the Smart Qatar Program (TASMU) at MOTC for building a diversified national economy and keeping pace with the latest digital skills toward building a smart Qatar. In addition to that, the State has taken notable steps in improving its global connection with world-class sea, land and air facilities."

Source: Government of Qatar