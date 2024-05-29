Mutual Benefit Group Wins Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award at Formation ‘24

Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) Takes Home the Standard of Excellence Customer Award for the Integration of SPLICE Software with Duck Creek OnDemand Claims.

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, chose Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) as a 2024 Standard of Excellence Customer Award winner at Formation ’24 in Dallas.

The Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Awards recognize customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and who have a vision to advance their business, while reimagining the future of insurance.

MBG earned the Standard of Excellence Customer Award for integrating the SPLICE Software texting solution and SPLICE NPS Survey Solution with Duck Creek OnDemand Claims.

MBG was looking to improve its claim process to be more personalized and proactive with its policyholders by keeping them informed at every point of the journey. MBG leveraged the Duck Creek and SPLICE partnership and integration to elevate the claims experience. This allowed MBG to utilize an innovative claims solution while ensuring their clients are kept well informed with the right data at the right time.

MBG was introduced to SPLICE at the Duck Creek Technologies 2022 Formation Conference in Orlando, Florida. SPLICE offers automated customer experience communication products – namely an innovative, automated texting solution. The goal of this project was to support MBG’s digital transformation by adopting this strategic communication program.

Today, MBG continually keeps their claims customers informed with text through thirteen different touchpoints of the claim. The Duck Creek platform was also configured to automatically document the claim file when the SPLICE notification is sent and logs any errors that may occur.

The versatility and support of both SPLICE and Duck Creek allowed MBG to fully integrate and automate messages while retaining the ability to manually trigger text messages as well. Having a compliant text message solution with personalization features and an out-of-the-box integration that could still be customized easily to work with MBG’s data and needs has saved time for MBG employees while keeping everything within Duck Creek without sacrificing MBG’s core values and protecting policyholders’ economic well-being, security, and existing relationships.

“Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) is a company that truly cares about the policyholder experience,” said Jenna Ha, VP Operations, MBG. “They have worked with SPLICE on ensuring policyholders are kept up-to-date with the right information and at the right time, and has implemented our Thrive survey application and program to constantly improve both internal and policyholder experiences. SPLICE is excited to continue working with MBG on further customer and employee experience initiatives.”

Duck Creek celebrates MBG’s incredible success in the P&C Insurance Industry.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

About MBG

MBG is dedicated to creating an insurance experience that benefits you. We have been providing insurance coverage for automobiles, homes, and businesses since 1908; we work diligently each day to help build and protect your economic well-being and provide for your security. We are known for our strong relationships with policyholders and agents; for our responsive, friendly, knowledgeable staff; and for claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction, notably 97.5% based on 2022 policyholder surveys.

