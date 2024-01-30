Nebeus Secures €250M Institutional Funding for Its Crypto Loan Offering

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Nebeus, a pioneering company in the crypto loans landscape since 2014, announces the launch of its crypto-backed loan programme with €250 million in liquidity. Tailored for both corporate and consumer clients, the initiative emphasises a secure and efficient service, distinguished by a competitive low-interest rate structure. This strategic approach enables individuals and businesses to leverage cryptocurrency assets for real-world financial opportunities, addressing the surging demand for prompt access to funds.

Nebeus introduces an efficient loan process, ensuring liquidity is available to the customers within 2-7 days from the signing of the agreement. The recently enhanced loan programme presents a unique opportunity, allowing users to unlock the value of crypto assets while preserving potential upside, particularly considering the momentum in blockchain-based lending in 2023.

According to the research by Allied Market Research the global digital lending platforms market was valued at $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% over the next few years.

Critical to Nebeus' offering is the security of loan collateral, consisting of crypto holdings, safeguarded by Bitgo. As one of the world's largest custodians with $64 billion of assets under custody, Bitgo adds an extra layer of assurance, emphasising Nebeus' commitment to providing a secure, reliable and compliant financial solution.

Nebeus is working on expanding its Crypto loan offering to include interest-only loans and bullet loans to meet growing customer demand and have flexibility in their loan type.

For more information about the diverse crypto-backed loans Nebeus offers, please visit Nebeus' website for personal and business loans.

Nebeus is an all-in-one finance app that effortlessly merges multi-currency payments, virtual IBANs, cutting-edge cards, and cryptocurrency services, with a special focus on loans, empowering users globally to navigate their dynamic work lifestyles. Rooted in financial inclusivity, Nebeus ensures everyone, regardless of location, can securely handle their finances while capitalizing on their skills.

Nebeus (Rintral Trading SL) is authorised and registered by the Bank of Spain (number D664) as a Cryptocurrency Custodian and officially registered as a VASP (Virtual Asset Services Provider).

