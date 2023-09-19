Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship launches competition for Sustainable Development Goals innovations

Young people aged 11 to 24 can now register for the annual World Series of Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interested in solving some of the biggest challenges facing humanity? Starting today, young people aged 11 to 24 can compete for cash prizes in the annual World Series of Innovation (WSI), presented by education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Aramco.

Prizes range from $300 to $1,500 with challenges focused on advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com.

Each year, WSI unlocks the potential of young visionaries, empowering learners to embrace their inherent creativity and become architects of change. NFTE believes the entrepreneurial mind is well-suited to ideate solutions for sustainable development challenges—from hunger and social justice to climate change. In addition to presenting creative solutions to preserve our future, thousands of WSI competitors will develop the entrepreneurial mindset and practice design-thinking skills.

“Encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation among our youth is very important to Aramco. By challenging young minds to think about issues like sustainability and socially responsible economic growth, the NFTE and exciting programs like the World Series of Innovation are developing future business leaders and teaching them how to find solutions.” said Feda Al-Tuwaijri, Aramco Head of Corporate Citizenship.

Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE President and CEO adds, “NFTE’s previous World Series of Innovation competitions have shown us that students are showing us adults the way forward in solving the world’s most pressing challenges — from a business that recycles seaweed for use as construction materials, to a platform that provides accessible financial literacy, to a solution that uses satellite data to draw connections between climate change, mosquito populations, and disease outbreaks. The young people who will enter this year’s competition will do even more to drive innovation.”

Each fall, NFTE announces a new set of WSI challenges as a lead-up to Global Entrepreneurship Week. The robust global competition concludes December 11, and winners will be announced on April 15, 2024, during the World Creativity and Innovation Week.

This year’s six online challenges will advance the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being

SDG 8, Skills for Success: Citi Foundation

SDG 11, Connected Cities: Aramco

SDG 15, Biodiversity

SDG 13, Subscription Economy: Zuora

SDG 16, Inclusive AI: Ernst & Young LLP (EY US)

Learn more about the latest set of NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered at innovation.nfte.com.

See some of the winning entries from previous challenges at innovation.nfte.com/results .

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

