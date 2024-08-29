Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces It Will Double Manufacturing Capacity in Europe

Nikkiso CE&IG Expanded Facility

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (Group), part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.’s Industrial Business segment, celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Wurzen, Saxony, Germany on Aug. 29 during a groundbreaking ceremony. The additional space will nearly double the Group’s manufacturing capacity in Europe.

With the additional space, the Group will build on its existing carbon capture business and bring new manufacturing capabilities for cryogenic pump assembly, heat exchangers and hydrogen fueling skids to meet market demand for cryogenic equipment and plant solutions used in clean energy projects like hydrogen fueling stations, LNG and ammonia terminals, and hydrogen production plants.

“Nikkiso is investing to meet clean energy market demand and growing our operations in Germany because of increasingly favorable market conditions for low-carbon energy solutions,” said Peter Wagner, Executive Chairman, Nikkiso CE&IG Board.

Expanding manufacturing space and capabilities in Europe will help the Group share knowledge and expertise between regions and provide good-paying jobs for local workers — approximately 20 percent growth in the near term with further growth expected longer term.

The first dig in Wurzen

“Nikkiso brings a depth of experience in the cryogenics industry that few can match,” said Adrian Ridge, CEO, Nikkiso CE&IG. “The facility in Wurzen will be Nikkiso’s manufacturing hub in Europe and complement our customer center in Neuenburg.”

The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, added: “The facility expansion of Nikkiso in Wurzen is a far-sighted investment that shows how attractive Saxony is as a business location for international investors. The doubling of production capacity is a vote of confidence that we can be proud of. With this decision, Nikkiso will become an important part of the hydrogen economy that we in Saxony want to rely on in the coming decades. I am delighted that together we are strengthening this cooperation in the direction of clean energy and innovation. This is good news for Wurzen and for Saxony as a business location.”

Facility operations are and will continue to be fully powered by renewable solar energy when the expanded operation is complete in the first half of 2025.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

The Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment, technologies and applications for clean energy and industrial gas market segments. The Group employs more than 1,700 people in 22 countries and is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc. in Southern California, U.S., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

Media contact

pr@nikkisoceig.com

About Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1953, Nikkiso has contributed to solving social issues by anticipating the changing times with world-first and Japan-first technologies and products. In the industrial business, Nikkiso has created new markets by developing products in the energy field, hemodialysis-related products in the medical business, and CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) aerostructures in the aerospace business.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bc3aca5-7d42-4a94-bdc6-ba8757e4b0d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc46b781-51e8-4458-a1f3-f06f26ac0ba6

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9222513