North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty-five (65) days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than forty (40) days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

North Shore will, at its next annual and special meeting to be held in 2024, seek shareholder approval to adopt the Policy.

The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 604.536.2711

Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.