Northwest Bank Appoints Molly Abair as Head of Commercial Credit Management

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / With more than 30 years of credit lending and management experience, Molly Abair joins Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, as executive vice president and head of the bank's Commercial Credit Management division.

With a proven track record in credit management, Abair brings a wealth of experience to Northwest. In her role, Abair will lead and oversee the Commercial Credit Management department, ensuring the bank's continued success in managing and mitigating credit risks associated with commercial lending.

Additionally, Abair will play a pivotal role in overseeing all aspects of Underwriting and Portfolio Management. This strategic move reflects Northwest's dedication to fostering a comprehensive approach to credit risk management and enhancing the overall efficiency of its commercial lending processes.

"We are lucky to have Molly Abair a part of our leadership team as we continue to grow our commercial lending offering," said Jay DesMarteau, head of commercial banking, Northwest Bank. "With Molly's extensive experience in building out credit management and her strategic vision, we are confident in her ability to drive our commercial credit operations to new heights."

Prior to joining Northwest, Abair served as the head of commercial credit risk management for Lending Club and senior executive credit officer for TD Bank where she managed credit risk within the regional commercial lending portfolio for the bank. Abair has also held leadership positions at Banknorth Group, Inc. and Key Bank.

Of her new opportunity, Abair said, "It is an honor to lead Northwest's Commercial Credit Management division. I look forward to diving in with the team as we work to continue to thrive and contribute to the bank's overall success by providing the highest level of service that our commercial customers are accustomed to."

Abair earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from the University of Vermont.

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Media Contact

Melanie Clabaugh

melanie.clabaugh@northwest.com

www.northwest.bank

SOURCE: Northwest Bank