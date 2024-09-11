Occupation forces blow up a house in Tulkarm

Tulkarm - Ma'an - Israeli occupation forces blew up a house in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, setting it on fire. The occupation forces have continued to storm the city and camp of Tulkarm since yesterday, after the army announced its storming to continue its operation to arrest wanted persons and thwart "terrorism." This morning, the occupation forces detained a number of ambulance crews in Tulkarm camp. Families were also forced to leave their homes in the camp in order to turn them into military points and barracks. The occupation army destroyed the contents of the houses by smashing and sometimes burning them, in addition to completely destroying the streets and infrastructure. Source: Maan News Agency