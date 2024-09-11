Occupation forces blow up a house in Tulkarm

General
Web Desk

Tulkarm - Ma'an - Israeli occupation forces blew up a house in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, setting it on fire. The occupation forces have continued to storm the city and camp of Tulkarm since yesterday, after the army announced its storming to continue its operation to arrest wanted persons and thwart "terrorism." This morning, the occupation forces detained a number of ambulance crews in Tulkarm camp. Families were also forced to leave their homes in the camp in order to turn them into military points and barracks. The occupation army destroyed the contents of the houses by smashing and sometimes burning them, in addition to completely destroying the streets and infrastructure. Source: Maan News Agency

Related Posts

Palestinian Education Ministry: IOF Slaughters 9,241 Palestinian Students Since October 2023

Web Desk

HH the Amir Inaugurates FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Web Desk

Chief of Staff Participates in Opening of 32nd Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland

Web Desk