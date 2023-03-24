Olymp Trade Launches Ramadan Charity Campaign

The goal is to provide food to 3,000 families in need ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Olymp Trade, a trading platform with over 80 million user accounts, is launching a Ramadan charity campaign under the motto Every 1 Counts. This event is in line with Olymp Trade’s […]

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Olymp Trade, a trading platform with over 80 million user accounts, is launching a Ramadan charity campaign under the motto Every 1 Counts. This event is in line with Olymp Trade’s belief that trading can go beyond making a personal profit.

Between March 13 and April 22, the charity campaign participants will trade to assemble food baskets for families suffering from food insecurity. The rules are simple: For every 100 trades made during the campaign, Olymp Trade will sponsor one food basket with over 10 kg of shelf-stable foods, including rice, sugar, spices and dates.

The campaign’s goal is to raise funds for 3,000 food baskets and provide disadvantaged families with tasty and nutritious meals. One trade, one action, one more person involved — from these simple numbers comes a massive contribution to the common goal.

Every 1 Counts will be held in close partnership with the Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK), a well-known Egyptian non-profit. Since 2007, this NGO has been working towards sustainable human development. Among its key areas of focus are health, education and human solidarity. The mission of the Misr El Kheir Foundation is to reduce poverty, illiteracy, disease and unemployment.

Once the charity campaign is over, the donation will be sent to the Misr El Kheir Foundation, who will then use the funds to assemble food baskets. The aid will be distributed to the beneficiaries during a special offline event.

According to an Olymp Trade representative, Every 1 Counts pursues more than one goal:

“Our main objective is to provide nutritious food to those in need. However, it’s important to remember that Ramadan meals also have an important social function, bringing families together and strengthening community ties.”

Because of this, campaigns like Every 1 Counts benefit communities not just in practical ways, but also socially. It’s an excellent opportunity for Olymp Traders to do more good during this holy month.