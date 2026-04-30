OMP Ranked in Highest Two Across All Four Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner(R) Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries

OMP, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning, has been ranked in highest two across all four Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report for process industries. This report, a companion to the Gartner® Magic Quadrant , evaluates 16 vendors on Critical Capabilities and real-world Use Cases, helping organizations assess how well solutions support different levels of supply chain planning maturity.

This recognition follows OMP's recent position as highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries. Get the full Gartner® Critical Capabilities report.

Consistent strength in real-world planning Use Cases

The critical capabilities that most distinguish supply chain planning (SCP) vendors for process industries from each other in 2026 are AI-driven planning and decision automation, scenario management and financial impact modeling, user experience (UX), and unified data integration.

OMP's scores place it among the highest two in all four evaluated Use Cases: Supply Planning, End-to-End Multi-enterprise planning, Demand Planning, and Decision-Centric Planning. We believe these results reflect OMP's ability to support organizations in aligning demand and supply, evaluating trade-offs, and executing decisions in dynamic environments.

"As supply chains grow more complex, the ability to make fast, confident decisions is what separates resilient organizations from reactive ones," says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. "This recognition reflects our focus on decision-centric planning and our commitment to helping customers act with clarity, even in the most demanding environments."



Driving the shift to decision-centric planning

The 2026 report highlights a shift toward decision-centric planning and higher levels of automation, as organizations seek to improve decision speed and quality.

OMP's Unison Planning platform supports this shift by connecting scenarios, data, and decisions, enabling organizations to evaluate trade-offs and act with confidence. Ongoing innovations such as UnisonIQ and Unison Decision-Centric Planning further enhance explainability, scenario exploration, and automated decision-making.

"Planning is evolving from generating plans to enabling better decisions," says Tom Wouters, Chief Product Officer at OMP. "Our focus is to help organizations increase decision velocity through AI, transparency, and real-time insights."

Built for decision speed and resilience

Supply chain planning solutions play a critical role in improving decision quality, aligning plans across the enterprise, and enabling faster responses to disruption.

OMP supports organizations in translating complexity into faster, more informed, and more resilient decisions.

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Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeckx, Buse Aras, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, 18 March 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Buse Aras, Jan Snoeckx, Eva Dawkins, Julia von Massow, March 18, 2026

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SOURCE: OMP