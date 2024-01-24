Orkid Announces Commercial Partnership in Vietnam With TPComs

Enabling organizations in Vietnam to automate back-end operation

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Orkid, the visionary Generative AI SaaS vendor that helps organizations access and profit from information, announced a strategic commercial partnership with TPComs, a leading ICT service provider in Vietnam, operating a large telecom infrastructure and providing a wide range of IT solutions.

"We are very excited about the partnership with Orkid and the opportunity to bring, to the Vietnamese market, cutting-edge Generative A.I. automation solutions that complement our hosting offering," said Mr. Nguyen Duc Thanh, Executive Chairman at TPComs. "Orkid's ability to automate complex document classification and data-point extraction tasks is second to none. We see a large opportunity to grow the business locally very fast, building on Vietnam's efforts to embrace digitalization and automation."

"The TPComs team is well-connected, professional and capable. They understand customer needs, providing innovative and superior solutions to customers across Vietnam," said Steve Watts, COO at Orkid. "We look forward to working with TPComs as a strategic partner to deliver great solutions that improve customers' operational efficiency and boost top lines."

About Orkid:

Orkid is a visionary Generative A.I. software vendor. We build AI-powered hyper-automation solutions and models to help organizations access and profit from multimodal information. Our solutions help enterprises unlock value, unlock returns, and unlock "better."

About TPComs:

TPComs provides professional and high-quality Telecom and IT services based on customer understanding. With the motto of putting the benefits and success of customers first, we are committed to providing the best ICT solutions to address business challenges by leveraging the power of technology and telecommunications.

