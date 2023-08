Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Najaf this afternoon.An official accompanying the Pakistani minister confirmed: “The visit came to discuss measures to sponsor more than 100,000 Pakistanis who will enter Iraq through al-Arbaeen vi…

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Najaf this afternoon.

An official accompanying the Pakistani minister confirmed: "The visit came to discuss measures to sponsor more than 100,000 Pakistanis who will enter Iraq through al-Arbaeen visit, without fees, after agreement with the Iraqi side."

The Pakistani minister met the officials in the province and the religious authority, Bashir al-Najafi, then visited the shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH).

Source: National Iraqi News Agency