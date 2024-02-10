Palestinian Red Crescent: The occupation detained number of staff in Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that the Israeli occupation forces had arrested a number of its staff, wounded companions and patients at al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis city southern Gaza Strip. The society said in a statement on Saturday reported by WAFA that eight of its crews were arrested by the occupation forces at al Amal Hospital, including four doctors and four wounded and five patient escorts. Earlier, the occupying forces stormed the hospital for about 10 hours, smashed some devices, equipment and furniture, detained and attacked medical crews, they also stole money from the association, employees, patients, and their own acquisitions, as well as confiscating the crews' computers and radios, which were the only means of communication in Khan Younis some month ago, the society pointed. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency