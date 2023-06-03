Parliamentary Finance Committee to / NINA /: Two reasons behind the delay in approving the budget

The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed the reasons for delaying the approval of the budget until now.Committee member, MP Jamal Cougar, said in a statement to the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: “There are two reasons for the lack of agreem…

The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed the reasons for delaying the approval of the budget until now.

Committee member, MP Jamal Cougar, said in a statement to the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "There are two reasons for the lack of agreement and approval of the federal budget so far in Parliament, the first of which is the transfers in the exchange doors among Ministries and Governorates, and the items related to the Kurdistan region."

He explained that, according to the sources who attended the last meeting of the State Administration Coalition, the government is not satisfied with the changes made by the Parliamentary Finance Committee to the paragraphs related to the Kurdistan region, and the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad regarding oil and its revenues, indicating: “The government affirmed in this meeting its commitment to what it was agreed upon between Baghdad and Erbil.

Cougar stressed: "The government has the right to appeal before the Federal Court to any amendment made by the Parliamentary Finance Committee after approving the budget."

He pointed out that there is no notification after a meeting of the Parliamentary Finance Committee currently to solve budget problems and controversial points, just as there is no specific time limit for approving the budget.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency