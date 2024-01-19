Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Participants can access the call by dialing (888) 550-5422 in North America or (646) 960-0676 if International and referencing Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

