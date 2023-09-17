People’s Assembly holds new session of its third legislative term

The People’s Assembly on Sunday held the 1st session of its 10th regular round of its 3rd legislative term, chaired by Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh and attended by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and the Ministers.

Opening the session, Sabbagh stressed the importance of collective institutional work on all levels, in order to meet the needs and requirements of the resilient Syrian people, in accordance with the available potentials to modernize laws and legislations that contribute to development of society and its institutions.

The Assembly’s Speaker called upon the executive and legislative authorities to spare no efforts in achieving their duties honestly and in a trustful way based on the directives of President Bashar al-Assad.

Concluding his speech, Sabbagh addressed “greetings, appreciation, and respect” to the Syrian people, and mercy and immortality for the souls of the nation’s martyrs, and a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured.

For his part, Prime Minister Arnous briefed the Assembly on the government activities and the plans that were implemented, stressing that Syria’s complex crises are due to the war against terrorism and its supporters for more than 12 years.

Arnous stressed that the terrorist war has negative impacts on the national economy.

The Premier summarized the procedures that have been adopted by the government to tackle the situation as the government has taken a series of remedial measures, some of which are of phased features, others are of long-term strategy, and all have development dimension.

