President al-Assad receives Khaji , stresses importance of continuing cooperation and consultation

President Bashar al-Assad received Monday Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with issues of mutual interest between Syria and Iran, regional and international cooperation and consultation in addition to a common vision in light of the recent developments and changes.

President al-Assad underlined the importance of coordination in the next phase, particularly with regard to quadripartite meetings and Astana track.

His Excellency stressed the need to develop a joint strategy, in cooperation with the Russian and Iranian sides, to define the grounds and clarifies precisely the titles and objectives on which the upcoming negotiations will be built within a time frame and mechanisms to implement these titles.

For his part, Khaji affirmed the correctness of the Syrian vision on the various files that are being negotiated, voicing his country’s satisfaction with the developments in the Syrian foreign relations at the Arab level in particular, considering that this new stage would not have happened without Syria’s steadfastness, resilience and the sacrifices of its people in the fight against terrorism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency