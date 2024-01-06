Presidential decree on establishing the General Company for Manufacture and Marketing of Cement and Building Materials

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad issued Legislative Decree No.3 for 2024, which stipulates the establishment of the General Company for the Manufacture and Marketing of Cement and Building Materials (Omran). The new company replaces the General Organization of cement and building material and its subsidiaries. The new company enjoys legal personality and financial and administrative independence. This step seeks to guarantee greater flexibility in work to achieve greater capacity of the State in the cement sector. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency