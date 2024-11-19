REGULATED INFORMATION
Publication relating to transparency notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 18, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
On November 15, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, ResMed Inc. holds 1,727,864 voting rights, representing 4.62% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).
The notification dated November 5, 2024 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by: a person that notifies alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
- Threshold that is crossed: 5%
- Denominator: 37,389,015
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|ResMed Inc.
|1,619,756
|1,727,864
|TOTAL
|1,727,864
|0
|4.62%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
