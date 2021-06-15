Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane™ Cassette

Research Engineer Oh Jae-hyun and Product Designer Jung Soon-ho Discuss How Delivering Successful Solutions Starts with Understanding Customers’ Needs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — When it comes to air conditioning, some people prefer a direct flow of air that caresses their skin like a blissfully cool breeze. Others, meanwhile, like the indirect approach, with cool airflow that lowers the temperature of the room without blasting straight at them. An innovative solution that can satisfy both parties is the exceptional LG Electronics (LG) Dual Vane™ Cassette. With four Crystal Vanes built into the unit itself, LG’s versatile air conditioner can tailor airflow directionality and strength to suit any individual preferences, and is a great choice for a wide range of indoor environments.

A Solution Designed Around One Simple Principle: Satisfying Customers’ Needs

Driving the development of LG’s advanced ceiling-mounted cassette were air conditioning engineer, Oh Jae-hyun, and product designer, Jung Soon-ho. “To design an effective and versatile air conditioning system, you have to start with a thorough analysis and understanding of the needs of the relevant customer segments,” said Oh. “And that’s exactly where we began when we developed the Dual Vane™ Cassette: a ceiling-type system providing six different airflow modes – including direct and indirect options – and a level of versatility that makes it suitable for all kinds of spaces.”

An ideal option for hospitals and healthcare facilities, the Dual Vane™’s Indirect Wind mode sends out airflow horizontally to deliver pleasant cooling that won’t cause any discomfort for patients, or annoy busy medical staff. Another of the six available modes, Direct Wind is perfect for lobbies and halls that have a ceiling height over five meters. And then there’s Smart Mode, which automatically switches the LG Dual Vane™ Cassette from Direct Wind to Indirect Wind after the set temperature has been reached.

Sleek Design for a Seamless Fit in Any Interior

“Air deflectors are often used in spaces with low ceilings, or where indirect airflow is preferred by the space’s occupants,” notes Jung. “But the downside to installing air deflectors is that they make the air conditioner look messy and cause condensation to form. The Crystal Vanes we designed for the Dual Vane™ not only allows users to easily switch between direct and indirect airflow, it also makes the solution slimmer and simpler.”

Leveraging its expertise in design and considerable experience in manufacturing ceiling-mounted air conditioners, LG has managed to produce a solution that blends in seamlessly with any type of interior. “With smooth lines, slim, curved edges, and a lower profile than many competing products, the Dual Vane™ doesn’t intrude on a space or detract from the décor,” remarked Jung. “What also sets it apart from other ceiling-type cassettes is that it eliminates the need for accessories such as air deflectors.”

Additionally, LG’s stylish, high-performance Dual Vane™ Cassette has been recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL),1 Intertek2 and TÜV Rheinland3 – three of the world’s most trusted product testing and certification organizations – for its ability to improve indoor air quality. Utilizing proven air purification technologies, the solution is yet another example of LG’s continuing commitment to developing products that prioritize clean, healthy air.

For both Oh and Jung, the thing that keeps them going during all the ceaseless hours of research and development is the knowledge that they’re ultimately creating something that adds value to people’s lives. And of course, it all starts with listening to, and understanding, the needs of the customer.

With its talented and dedicated personnel and people-first philosophy, LG will continue to expand its lineup of innovative air conditioning solutions and help make indoor environments everywhere healthier and more comfortable places to be.

1 Received GREENGUARD Gold Certification from UL for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

2 Certified by Intertek for removing more than 99.9 percent of bacteria including Escherichia coli KCCM 11234, Staphylococcus aureus KCCM 40050 and Pseudomonas aeruginosa KCCM 11321.

3 Certified by TÜV Rheinland for removing 99.9 percent of ultrafine dust measuring 50 nanometers in up to 35 minutes and 99.9 percent of ultrafine dust measuring 100 nanometers in up to 41 minutes. Also certified for reducing up to 99.9 percent of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and up to 99.4 percent of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes. Tests conducted in chamber of 60 meters3.

