Qatar Celebrates Beginning of Culture Year

Qatar inaugurated the " Qatar-MENASA 2022 Year of Culture" in an exceptional and festive ceremony hosted by the "Fire station: Artist in Residence" with the participation of representatives from countries of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Qatar Museums hosted the inaugural ceremony, which ran on 3 and 4 March, to celebrate the beginning of a year full of art exhibitions and museums organized specifically for the cultural year, films, music and food events, and other cultural exchange activities between Qatar and other countries in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Assistant Foreign Minister HE Lolwah Rashid Al Khater said: "This year, our people will have the opportunity to strengthen their bonds in a deeper and more meaningful way, through a series of exhibitions, performances, festivals and cultural exchanges specifically designed for this program".

Source: Government of Qatar