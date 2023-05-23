Qatar Economic Forum/ Hungarian Prime Minister: Qatar Is Promising Partner in Energy Field

HE Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban affirmed that the State of Qatar is a promising partner for his country in the field of energy in terms of future, pointing out that there are many countries seeking to establish such partnerships and to sign …

HE Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban affirmed that the State of Qatar is a promising partner for his country in the field of energy in terms of future, pointing out that there are many countries seeking to establish such partnerships and to sign agreement with Doha in this regard.

In his speech during a dialogue session within Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, HE Prime Minister of Hungary commended the bilateral relations between Doha and Budapest over the part years, pointing out that Qatar helped Europe with the issue of exports and imports of gas and oil, as well as other arrangements related to information systems and security issues.

Qatar is interested in investing in the Hungarian market, His Excellency said, expressing Hungary's respect for Qatar, as well as its openness to sign agreements between the two countries.

Some of those agreements will enter into force in 2026 and discussions are ongoing between the two countries, he added, expressing his country's aspirations to become a partner with Qatar based on a strategic view.

HE Prime Minister of Hungary said that his country relies on exports of gas and oil and that, to Hungary, energy sources are indispensable. There are ongoing discussions between Qatar and Hungary about an agreement related to the field of energy, he added, expressing his country's dependance on such exports.

His Excellency addressed the relations between his country and the European Union countries, as well as other countries, in the economic aspect, noting that Hungary is strong and can rely economically on its domestic resources.

In this regard, he pointed out that 85 percent of Hungary's exports go to the European Union, and therefore Hungary must always consider its interests without compromising regional interests at the same time. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency